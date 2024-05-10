WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Trading 21.1% Higher

WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) shot up 21.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 98,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

WestKam Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.49.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

