Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $612.99 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,892,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,661 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.1% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $612,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE TSM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,453,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,706,765. The stock has a market cap of $717.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.16 and a 52 week high of $158.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.