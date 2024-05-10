NiSource (NYSE:NI) Announces Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. NiSource updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.740 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.
NiSource Price Performance
NYSE:NI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.71. 1,720,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.
NiSource Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 72.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at NiSource
In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.
