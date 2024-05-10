WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS.

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.68. 295,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $389.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,636,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,183,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 19,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $95,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,636,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $150,009. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

