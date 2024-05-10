OLO (NYSE:OLO) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

OLO Trading Down 1.3 %

OLO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.69. 281,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. OLO has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.