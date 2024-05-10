First Western Trust Bank Has $704,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First Western Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,969,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after buying an additional 350,440 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.92. The company had a trading volume of 282,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,352. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.17. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.