McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 859,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,591 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 442,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 37,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 306,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,942. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.