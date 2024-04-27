McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,755. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

