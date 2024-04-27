Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock Position Increased by Bank OZK

Bank OZK increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TOL. Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.22. The company had a trading volume of 735,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,275. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

