Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL) Short Interest Update

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the March 31st total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasure Global Stock Performance

TGL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $4.61. 19,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Treasure Global has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $161.00.

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.39 million. Treasure Global had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 723.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Treasure Global

In other news, CEO Chong Chan Teo purchased 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $93,598.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Treasure Global Inc offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform.

