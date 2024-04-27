Leisure Capital Management Sells 375 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,295,000 after purchasing an additional 502,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,317,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,706,000 after buying an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,560,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $133.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $75.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,414.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,648 shares of company stock worth $27,400,905 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

