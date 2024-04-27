Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 142.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About China SXT Pharmaceuticals
