Short Interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Expands By 142.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 142.7% from the March 31st total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SXTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.