Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $124.57. 1,593,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

