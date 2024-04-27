Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 453 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,512,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,437 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 205,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.45. 1,744,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

