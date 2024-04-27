Golden State Equity Partners Sells 483 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Czech National Bank raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 48.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 59,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.9 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,404. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.