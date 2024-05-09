Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.340–0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5 million-$46.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.2 million. Applied Optoelectronics also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.29)-($0.34) EPS.
Applied Optoelectronics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $408.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $24.75.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director Che-Wei Lin purchased 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin purchased 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $149,134.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,421,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Che-Wei Lin acquired 31,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
