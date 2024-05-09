Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $154,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWF traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.22. 541,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.29 and a 1-year high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

