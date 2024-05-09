Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 3,004,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

