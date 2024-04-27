Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Bank OZK

Bank OZK lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $146.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,328,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

