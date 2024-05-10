Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

OSCR stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OSCR shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

