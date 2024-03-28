Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile
