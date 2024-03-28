Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Canadian Critical Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS RIINF remained flat at $0.03 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,306. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02. Canadian Critical Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Canadian Critical Minerals Company Profile

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia; and the Thierry project that covers approximately 4,700 hectares located in the west of Pickle Lake, Ontario.

