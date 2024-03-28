Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Rubis Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Rubis has a one year low of C$20.95 and a one year high of C$33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.50.
Rubis Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubis
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.