Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Rubis Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Rubis has a one year low of C$20.95 and a one year high of C$33.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.50.

Get Rubis alerts:

Rubis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Retail & Marketing, Support & Services, and Renewable Electricity production segments. It operates terminals that provide bulk liquid storage facilities for fuels, chemicals, and agri-food products; and distributes fuels, liquefied gases, bitumen, and lubricants.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.