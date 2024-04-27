GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.73-$2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.71. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $67.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
