Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.600-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $411.0 million-$416.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $395.8 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.110 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

IART opened at $24.91 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

