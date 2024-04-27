First Capital Realty Inc. (FCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$171.18 million for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.