Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

Wabash National stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $515.28 million during the quarter. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. On average, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.69%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

