SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) Short Interest Update

SCSK Co. (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a growth of 251.5% from the February 29th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SCSK Stock Performance

Shares of SCSK stock remained flat at $17.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. SCSK has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $17.86.

SCSK Company Profile

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Industrial IT Business, Financial IT Business, IT Business Solutions, IT Platform Solutions, IT Management Service, and Others. The Industrial IT Business segment offers various IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing management systems, information management systems, supply chain management systems, customer relationship management systems, e-commerce systems, and other systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

