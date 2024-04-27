Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,947,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

