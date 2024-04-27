Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Accolade updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accolade Stock Performance

ACCD stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.89. 1,491,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,879. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

