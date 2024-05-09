274 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.72. 2,161,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,820. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.60 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

