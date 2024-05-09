Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Shares Up 1%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.53 and last traded at $45.53. 462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Point Bridge America First ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.11.

About Point Bridge America First ETF

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

