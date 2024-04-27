Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Willis Towers Watson Public updated its FY24 guidance to $15.40-17.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-17.000 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $250.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

