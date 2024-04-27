Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.80%.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.19.
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.
