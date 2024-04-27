Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.