Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Cut by Delos Wealth Advisors LLC

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 2.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $651,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,736,000 after buying an additional 98,712 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 23.8% in the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.45. 14,549,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,339,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

