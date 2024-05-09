The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sonia L. Coleman Sells 4,400 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,945,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,135,098. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.24. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

