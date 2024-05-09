Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Holdings Raised by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment makes up approximately 35.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.41% of Caesars Entertainment worth $38,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,458 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CZR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.08.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.39 per share, with a total value of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $37.30. 3,361,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

