Geneva Capital Management LLC Buys 507 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 728,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Axos Financial worth $39,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 366,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,904. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $61.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.