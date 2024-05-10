Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EDIT stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.09. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22.
In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,335.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $733,102.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.
