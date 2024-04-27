Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$7.90.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$350.18 million for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 36.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Extendicare will post 0.3856691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Leede Jones Gable increased their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.88.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

