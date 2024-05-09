Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 366,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,039,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.27. 598,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,276. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.