Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 112.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,172,000 after buying an additional 99,574 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

Blackstone stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.05 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,851 shares of company stock valued at $357,137 and have sold 2,587,168 shares valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.