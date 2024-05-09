BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. BWX Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.08. 933,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.