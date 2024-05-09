Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,588. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

