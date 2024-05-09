Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 24.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,362,000 after purchasing an additional 645,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up previously from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.95.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $775.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $761.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.88. The company has a market cap of $736.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

