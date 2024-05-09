Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $669,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,893. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

