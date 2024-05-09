TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 127,435 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 103.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,435 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Krystal Biotech worth $31,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 244,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,836. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,971.25 and a beta of 0.91. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

