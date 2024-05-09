Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 45.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.07. 2,766,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,021. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.02 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

