Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.05. 1,788,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.55 and a 200-day moving average of $196.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.