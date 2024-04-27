Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.88

Suncorp Group Ltd (ASX:SUNPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.875 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 28th.
